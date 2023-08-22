Economist Grigoriev: the euro can become cheaper than the dollar

The euro may become cheaper than the dollar. Such a forecast in a conversation with Lenta.ru was voiced by the candidate of economic sciences, financial expert Vladimir Grigoriev.

He explained that one of the foundations for the successful functioning of the European economy was cheap resources, primarily gas and oil, which Europe regularly received from Russia at low prices.

“Now it’s all over. Europe replaced gas faster than expected. But the gas they receive is much more expensive than Russian. This makes the European economy much less competitive than the American one,” the economist said.

The financial expert noted that European countries coped with economic problems last year. However, within two to three years it will be impossible to operate at such high costs, he added.

“To this is added a colossal increase in military spending, both direct, related to the fact that weapons are sent to Ukraine, and indirect. In a number of European countries, something like a levy to help Ukraine has been introduced – businesses need to pay deductions to finance support for Kyiv, ”said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Another reason for economic problems in the European Union may be that rich countries will cut funding for poor countries from Eastern Europe, Grigoriev said.

All these factors will negatively affect the economy. Surely there will be big problems. Vladimir Grigorieveconomics, financial expert

“Problems in the economy will lead to the fact that the currency, which is currently the key currency of the eurozone – the euro, will weaken. Perhaps the euro will become weaker than the dollar,” the economist concluded.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the destruction of the EU economy due to NATO actions in Ukraine.