Euro NCAP carried out 33 crash tests on new cars in 2021, with excellent results. In fact, among these cars, as many as 22 obtained a score of five stars, the maximum available, based not only on structural safety, but also on the functioning of the so-called ADAS, the aids and electronic driving assistance that often act as precautionary systems to avoid accidents.

Despite a large presence of cars capable of achieving high scores, Euro NCAP named the five best cars based on a ‘segment’ criterion. The result is that Mercedes EQS, the electric from Stuttgart, won the ‘Executive’ and ‘Pure electric’ categories; Nissan Qashqai took first place among small SUVs; Toyota Yaris Cross it was the best vehicle among the small crossovers. Even two models Skoda have won an award: Fabia among the ‘small family cars’, Enyaq iV among large SUVs. To underline the scores of Nissan Qashqai, able to obtain an average of 86.75% between the four judging classes (adult and child protection, pedestrian and ADAS).

Also worth mentioning are the cars that by a whisker did not finish at the top of the ranking: Polestar 2 (2nd among the executives); BMW iX; Volkswagen ID.4 and Volkswagen Caddy. Overall, therefore, it was a positive year for the issue of car safety. In fact, Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen stated: “2021 was a difficult year for the auto industry; a shortage of components, semiconductors in particular, was the thorn in the side in an industry already involved in the Covid crisis. However, we have seen several new models coming to market, mostly hybrid and electric, and many of these have been awarded five stars. We must consider how the tests have very stringent requirements. So well done to the winners and congratulations to the pursuers too, many of whom really came within a hair’s breadth of being best in class in their categories.“.