Lexus RZ is the first car that Euro Ncap rewards for technology Child Presence Detectionthat is, the system that detects the presence of children on board, warning when a child or infant is carelessly left inside the car. A potentially life-saving system, especially when the temperature in the passenger compartment becomes unbearable in summer. After also earning 5 stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests, the electric SUV also secured another record: that of the first Lexus-branded model on tap to have achieved this milestone.

Safety System+ package

Thanks to a robust platform and bodywork, with the battery unit integrated into the frame, as well as the nine airbags as standard. Like all Lexus models, the RZ comes standard of the Safety System+, a package of advanced safety and driver assistance systems. In its latest generation, the Safety System+ includes Pre-Collision System (PCS) with radar and camera, to detect oncoming vehicles, including motorcycles, Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, which help keep the car correctly centered in your own lane. In addition to making driving more pleasant for the driver, this system assists, when necessary, in the operation of the steering. The Dynamic Radar Cruise Control instead it allows the driver to set the distance between vehicles and the level of acceleration, while with the new Curve Speed ​​Reduction function, the speed can now be automatically adjusted based on the radius of curvature.

Emergency Driving Stop

No less important is the system Emergency Driving Stop, which slows the car to a stop within the lane if the driver is unable to use the controls, for example due to a sudden illness. While doing so, the system warns other road users by flashing the hazard lights. To allow early activation of the Emergency Driving Stop system, the Driver Monitor allows the timely detection of incorrect attitudes on the part of the driver, such as distraction, incorrect posture, closed or fixed eyes or movement of the driver’s head away from his usual position.