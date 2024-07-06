Gaza (Union)

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor estimated that there are more than 10,000 Palestinians missing under the rubble in the Gaza Strip, noting that there is no way to find the missing due to the impossibility of retrieving them and keeping them in graves that do not bear any distinguishing marks, at a time when there is no international humanitarian movement to help retrieve them.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor highlighted in a statement that “the families of the victims of the deadly and destructive military attacks launched by the Israeli army, which are approaching their tenth month, face enormous challenges in recovering the bodies, the lack of equipment and heavy machinery for civil defense crews, and the Israeli ban on the entry of any equipment from outside the Gaza Strip.”

Since October 7, Israel has been waging a war on Gaza, leaving more than 125,000 Palestinians dead and wounded.

Israel continues its war despite two UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate halt, and orders from the International Court of Justice to take measures to prevent acts of genocide and improve the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.