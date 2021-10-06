If he greatly appreciates the player, Raymond Domenech returned to the position of Karim Benzema in the France team. A problem according to him.

A few weeks before a Euro 2020 shifted to the summer of 2021, Didier Deschamps surprised everyone by recalling Karim Benzema in the France team. A choice which had consequences on the organization of the team and posed major tactical problems for the coach. Having never found the ideal system, Deschamps could not prevent the premature elimination of his selection from the round of 16 of the Euro. For Raymond domenech, the return of Benzema is also the main explanation for this tricolor failure.

Read also: In 2022, the Blues “will hit a wall”

” France missed its Euro because it played against nature, because of the presence of Benzema at the forefront of the attack“, Said Raymond Domenech at the RTBF. However, the former coach does not blame the player, but rather Didier Deschamps: ” At the Euro, there was a gap between the basic philosophy of the France team which is a team which defends, which is organized, which is solid and which plays against, and the spirit which we put with the arrival of Karim who has nothing to do with him. “

“We thought we were Belgians”

This return of Karim Benzema therefore had consequences on the game of the Blues: ” All of a sudden it transformed the team. We thought we were the Belgians. Because we had people in front of us we said to ourselves that we were going to play, that we were going to do good deeds and the journalists said that there was finally going to be a game. I doubted it.”

To read also: >>> An absence of size for France-Belgium