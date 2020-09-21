On Monday, September 21, at the beginning of trading, the euro soared above 90 rubles for the first time since September 8, testify data Moscow Exchange.

As of 11:10, the euro rose to 90.17 rubles. The dollar is also up 0.6 percent. The American currency is trading at 76.23 rubles, the highest since September 8. The main Russian stock indexes, the Moscow Exchange and the RTS, lost 1.24 and 2.2 percent, respectively.

The ruble is under pressure from the decline in oil prices. After rising last week, Brent is losing 2.4 percent, approaching $ 42 a barrel. WTI sank 2.6 percent to nearly $ 40.

An additional threat to emerging market currencies, including the ruble, is the continuing decline in the Turkish lira, which has plunged to its lowest against the dollar in history.

On Friday, September 18, the Bank of Russia kept its key rate at 4.25 percent, thereby interrupting the course to reduce the main parameter of monetary policy. The regulator explained this decision by the inflation rate, which turned out to be higher than the expected parameters.