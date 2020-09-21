D.he monthly report of the Deutsche Bundesbank is usually something for monetary policy connoisseurs. The topics dealt with there are mostly very intellectual and highly theoretical. But the September issue has become an election campaign aid for US President Donald Trump.

Six weeks before the US elections, the Bundesbankers admit that the European Central Bank’s loose monetary policy has pushed the euro down hard. Above all, the resolutions on billion dollar bond purchases, which move long-term returns on the markets, would have a massive impact on the valuation of the euro. “Monetary policy stimuli have a significant influence on the development of the euro exchange rate,” state the Bundesbanker.

The influence of monetary policy on the euro exchange rate has even increased. Even monetary policy communication could set the exchange rate in motion. “This suggests not to lose sight of the potential impact on the euro exchange rate when communicating monetary policy.”

The Bundesbank wanted to package its findings differently

The timing of the investigation could hardly be more unfortunate. For years, the American President Trump has been accusing the Germans in particular of the European Central Bank keeping the euro artificially cheap and thus giving the export industry an advantage on world markets.

The European monetary authorities, in turn, emphasize time and again that the exchange rate is not an official goal of the ECB’s policy. And now, of all people, the Bundesbank is supplying Trump with ammunition to denounce the unfair practices.

The Bundesbank economists seem to be aware of this. That’s why they tried to package their findings differently. You have investigated what happens if the ECB signals a tightening of its monetary policy stance. This would be followed by an appreciation of the common currency against the dollar, the British pound and the Japanese yen, write the Bundesbank experts.

This is particularly pronounced when the monetary policy impulse takes effect via medium and long-term interest rates. “According to the estimate, the euro will appreciate by around 0.7 percent against the three currencies as a result of an impulse that increases the yield on five-year German government bonds by ten basis points.” work, the euro exchange rate against the dollar and pound rise by just under 0.2 percent.

However, in the past few years the ECB has primarily decided to ease monetary policy. Since the financial crisis in 2008, the European monetary authorities have not even raised key interest rates or taken liquidity out of the markets. The US Federal Reserve is different. Between the end of 2015 and the end of 2018, it raised the rates from 0.25 to 2.5 percent. At the same time, the balance sheet total was even reduced slightly in the same period.

In particular, a comparison of the total assets between the Fed and the ECB shows how expansive the Europeans have made their monetary policy in comparison with the Americans. In 2015, the ECB’s balance sheet was only $ 225 billion larger than the Fed’s, but today it’s around $ 770 billion. In other words: the ECB has pumped the equivalent of around 550 billion dollars more into the markets during this time.

No wonder that the euro fell from 1.40 to 1.18 dollars between 2014 and today, and thus devalued around one sixth against the dollar. In the spring, the common currency crashed to as low as $ 1.07. But then the American Fed stepped in with its billion dollar rescue programs and caused a certain reversal.

The Bundesbank economists have broken down the euro development into monetary policy and macroeconomic elements. After that, the start of European bond purchases in January 2015 and the announcement of the purchase program depressed the euro. At that time, the common currency had lost almost a quarter of its value: “The historical breakdown suggests that a large part of it is due to an expansionary orientation of monetary policy in the euro area,” write the Bundesbanker.

The euro depreciation pressure decreased again in the course of 2015. However, at the end of 2015, the Fed tightened its monetary policy significantly, thus boosting the value of the dollar. “According to the analysis, the monetary policy orientation both on this side and on the other side of the Atlantic ensured that the euro reached its lowest level against the US dollar since 2002,” said the Bundesbanker.

Since mid-May, the common currency has appreciated by around ten percent against the dollar. The euro is currently around $ 1.18. The increase means that products from the euro area tend to become more expensive on the world market, which reduces their competitiveness.

In addition, imported goods are becoming cheaper, which depresses inflation. That already brought ECB council members such as chief economist Philip Lane on the scene. He publicly announced his unease with the appreciation and pushed the euro exchange rate back below the $ 1.20 mark.

Quite a few experts warn of a devaluation race, also known as a currency war. In the event that the global economy gets into a tailspin in the wake of a second wave of pandemics, many nations could try to gain a competitive advantage by using a cheaper domestic currency.

Since the Bundesbank has now examined and disclosed the mechanisms that monetary policy has on foreign exchange rates, the September monthly report is anything but cerebral and theoretical, but highly relevant.