The euro fluctuated between a high of US $ 1.1763 and a low of $ 1.1713 on Thursday before finally settling at $ 1.1713 for the second day in a row.

At 15.00 GMT the euro was trading at $ 1.1760, compared to 1.1755 at the same time the previous day.

In previous days the euro fell to 1.1704, which was its lowest level in five months.

Analysts say the weakness of the European currency is related to the strength of the US economy under President Joe Biden.

Also, the coronavirus pandemic is raging once again in Europe and Covid vaccination Programs are woefully slow, especially in the Balearic Islands.

On Friday one pound will buy you 1.1740 euros and one dollar will get you 0.8488 euros.