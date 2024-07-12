Euro elections | Von der Leyen is feverishly looking for parliament’s support for his appointment – Finnish MEPs are still considering their positions

Euro elections|Next Thursday, the European Parliament will vote on the appointment of Ursula von der Leyen to head the Commission.

12.7. 19:54

Brussels

Next in the week it will be decided whether the German will get it Ursula von der Leyen for the next term as president of the European Commission. In June, von der Leyen received the blessing of the leaders of the member states for his extension, but the final decision on the matter will be made by the European Parliament, which will vote on the matter next Thursday.

In recent weeks, von der Leyen has met frequently with MEPs to ensure that he has sufficient support of 361 MEPs in Thursday’s vote. There are 720 members in the Parliament.

15 Finnish MEPs also get to vote. At least some of them are still considering their position.

Von der Leyen is trying to assemble a coalition behind him, the core of which is the center-right EPP, the social democrats S&D and the liberals Renew. These groups have a total of 401 seats in the parliament.

Representing von der Leyen’s own group EPP Pekka Toveri (kok) says “of course” he will vote for the appointment. Niin says he will also do the center Elsi Katainenwho sits in the ranks of Renew.

“I will support the choice, as will probably most of the group. I don’t see an alternative that would be anywhere near as good, stable, would represent stability,” says Katainen.

Instead, sitting in the ranks of S&D Eero Heinäluoma (sd) does not yet pledge his vote to von der Leyen.

“My position is open, and it depends on what kind of answers he gives to the group, what kind of politics he is doing in the next election period.”

The S&D tested von der Leyen this week at its group meeting, and is still asking her for clarifications on her positions. The questions concern, among other things, the continuation of climate policy and the protection of workers’ rights.

The group’s key demand is also the EU’s common investment fund, which would replace the recovery program that ends in 2026.

Problem for von der Leyen is that he cannot fully trust that the ranks of the groups behind him will hold. In the European Parliament, group discipline does not follow the same way as in the parliament, and the chairmen of the groups do not have the opportunity to watch over the MEPs, as the president of the commission is elected by secret ballot.

Von der Leyen has her critics even within the EPP. For example, the group’s French members opposed his nomination during the election. Some of Renew’s delegations are also known to be recovering from the vote. That is why von der Leyen has to seek support from a wider group.

On the left wing, the Greens are trying hard to become part of the coalition, and are promising their support to von der Leyen. The group includes 53 representatives. Ville Niinistö (green) says they are very likely to vote for this choice.

This week, von der Leyen also visited the group of the Greens, and according to Niinistö, he convinced the group with his climate policy line. If von der Leyen keeps his promises in the policy speech held next Thursday, before the vote, the overwhelming majority of the Greens will be ready to support him, Niinistö estimates.

“EPP can’t offer anyone as good,” he says.

Von However, der Leyen has to balance his promises, because the conservative wing of the EPP is campaigning in the elections with a change of direction in climate policy. In their eyes, the Greens are also an unreliable coalition partner.

The balancing act will become even more difficult if von der Leyen tries to attract parts of the conservative and nationalist ECR group behind him.

The Democrats, liberals and greens have demanded that von der Leyen not do “structural cooperation” with the far right, and this von der Leyen has promised. On Monday, however, he will visit the ECR group meeting.

At least the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic representing the ECR Peter Fiala has said he is ready to support von der Leyen’s nomination. On the other hand, the Polish, Romanian and French members of the group will definitely vote against this. ECR allows its members to vote freely.

Sitting in the ranks of ECR Sebastian Tynkkynen (ps) says his position is still open.

Parliamentary von der Leyen is not getting support from the right and the left.

“”I think it is likely that I will not vote for him. (–) However, there are such big differences in emphasis here”, says Lee Andersson (left), who sits in the ranks of the left-wing group in the parliament.

He says the group is not satisfied with the line von der Leyen has taken on the situation in Gaza and Palestine. The group also does not support von der Leyen’s line when it comes to climate policy and protecting workers’ rights.

The new far-right group in Parliament, Hungary Viktor Orbán and France Marine Le Pen led by the Patriots, also plans to vote against von der Leyen.

“He represents everything that went wrong in the last five years,” says the group’s spokesperson.

Provided von der Leyen will not get the support of the majority of the parliament in Thursday’s vote, he will not get another chance. In that case, the European Council, which consists of the leaders of the EU countries, must nominate a new candidate for president of the Commission within a month. This would probably cause the entire appointment package made in June to fall apart, and could lead to months of confusion.

The fact that the chairpersons of the parliamentary groups decided this week to put the vote on the agenda of next week’s plenary shows that von der Leyen and her supporters have some kind of certainty that there is support for the appointment. In an emergency, voting can still be postponed.