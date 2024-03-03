Euro elections | The Ministry of Justice is applying to remove the blue-black movement from the party register

The Ministry of Justice is applying to cancel the party registration decision of the blue-black movement, but the ministry cannot intervene in the election campaign.

Blue black movement (SML) is campaigning in the European elections like other parties at the same time that the Ministry of Justice has applied to remove the party from the party register.

In June, the Ministry of Justice applied to the Supreme Administrative Court to annul the party registration decision of the blue and black movement. Head of Department of the Ministry's Democracy and Public Rights Department Johanna Suurpään SML can campaign in the normal way.

“At the moment, the legal situation is that they are registered in the party register and their situation is in accordance with that,” Suurpää told STT.

Although the registration of parties and the related inspection of party rules and general programs fall under the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice, its tasks do not include the supervision of election campaigns or election programs.

“We have no authority to intervene. If there is something there that could be criminally evaluated, it is up to the police to follow up on it or any investigation requests that may be made about it. We don't have a mandate for that,” Suurpää said.

Fresh in its European election program, SML wants to promote, among other things, Finland's departure from the EU and the common currency of the euro, as well as the transition to “the most self-sufficient economic system possible”.

The party promotes a very strict immigration policy to Finland, because according to it “Employees working in Finland must be Finnish employees”.

There are also anti-Jewish elements in the election program, when the party declares, among other things, that “the EU opens the way for Jewish hybrid influence”.

Chairman of SML Tuukka Kuru was sentenced to a fine last June for incitement against a national group. According to the court, in October 2020, Kuru published a tweet on Twitter in which he slandered and insulted Jews because of their religion.

Kuru published a message on Twitter in connection with the debate about the banning and criminalization of male circumcision, in which he wrote that “criminalizing Judaism actually sounds pretty good.” The verdict is final.

Research doctor of the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki Gwenaelle Bauvois according to the blue-black movement can rightfully be considered a fascist party, especially when the party itself has also defined itself as fascist.

Ministry of Justice applied for the annulment of the party registration decision made in 2022 because, according to the ministry, it is based on a mistake. According to the Ministry of Justice, the blue-black movement has given the ministry incorrect or substantially incomplete information when it has submitted to the ministry the general program of the party that does not correspond to the actual state of affairs as an attachment to the registration application.

Kuru denies that the blue-black movement was guilty of misleading the Ministry of Justice regarding its party program.

“The accusations that have been made against us are not true to the extent that they would be enough to dissolve the party status. We do not feel that anyone has been cheated. We feel even more that the previously approved program items have not been read through carefully enough,” Kuru tells STT.