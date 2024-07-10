Euro elections | Research: 60,000 Sdp supporters voted for Li Andersson

Euro elections|According to the study, around 50,000 supporters of Basic Finns voted for the coalition in the European elections.

The Left Alliance Lee Andersson received an avalanche of votes in the European Parliament elections because it got its masses excited about voting, according to a recent European elections follow-up study carried out by Verian.

Along with active voting, Andersson’s success in the elections is explained by the fact that around 75,000 people who voted for the Social Democrats in the parliamentary elections voted for the left-wing alliance in the European elections. 60,000 of these votes went to Andersson.

In the European elections, 30,000 voters from the supporters of the Greens ended up voting for the left-wing alliance. About 25,000 of them voted for Andersson. Andersson’s popularity therefore weakened the election results of SDP and the Greens.

Out of the 150,000 voters who voted for the Left Alliance in the parliamentary elections, they also gave their support to the Left Alliance in the European elections.

Andersson made history in the European elections by collecting nearly 250,000 votes. The Left Alliance got the second most votes after the coalition, 17.3 percent of all votes cast.

Basic Finns the collapse, on the other hand, is explained based on the research by the fact that almost half of those who voted for it in the parliamentary elections stayed home in the European elections.

Another explanatory reason for PS’s collapse is that “roughly speaking” 50,000 basic Finns turned to vote for the coalition, according to the study.

The vote share of basic Finns remained at 7.6 percent and the party lost its second seat in parliament.

Verian’s the survey reveals that 44 percent of voters felt that practical obstacles had a great deal or some influence on not voting.

Supporters of Basic Finns felt that the practical obstacle affected voting activity less than supporters of other parties. Just under 20 percent of basic Finns named a practical obstacle as the reason for not voting, while the corresponding figure among all respondents was around 30 percent.

Among the supporters of basic Finns, instead, the fact that the EU feels distant and uninteresting was emphasized. According to the survey, the difficulty of finding a suitable candidate was the biggest reason for not voting among all respondents.

Fair the majority, about 70 percent, considered the candidate’s evaluations of Finland and Finns and thoughts about the EU to be important when choosing their own candidate. More than 60 percent also considered it important to have expertise in matters concerning the EU.

Those who voted for Andersson emphasized the candidate’s good performance and output as well as previous political experience more often than others.

These factors were also popular with the general majority of voters, as they weighed in the scales with around 60 percent of the voters.

When choosing a party, the party’s views on matters related to Europe as well as its activities at home were important selection criteria for voters.

A good list of candidates also had an effect. 67 percent of the voters thought it was important that the party has qualified candidates to make EU-level decisions.

In addition to these, among other things, the party’s activities in domestic politics and the suitability of the party’s ideological line to oneself were reasons for voting for a certain party. Both were emphasized by 68 percent of the voters.

Fact This is how the research was done The research company Verian conducted a follow-up study of the European Parliament elections on the 15th-20th. June. The research was carried out in an internet panel. The study represents the Finnish population over the age of 18, excluding those living in the Åland Islands. The total number of interviews is 1,036. The margin of error of the research results is 3.0 percentage points in each direction.

Updated at 1:49 p.m.: Added information about the research method.