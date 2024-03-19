Euro elections | In its European election program, the Left Alliance demands the transfer of wealth to the people

The election program also calls for tax evasion, money laundering and tax havens to be brought under control.

Left Alliance goes to the European elections with a three-pronged program and a list of more than 120 demands.

The party accepted His 37-page program last Saturday but didn't post it until Tuesday night.

The Left Alliance says it will focus on young people in the European elections. It also calls for an end to arms trade with countries that are at war and commit human rights abuses.

According to the Left Alliance, climate change and halting nature loss require an even stronger and more goal-oriented environmental and climate policy from the EU.

In addition, the party insists that the actual right to apply for asylum must be protected even in exceptional situations.

“The conversions against international law carried out by Frontex and national border authorities, i.e. the removal of asylum seekers from the country without the possibility of applying for asylum guaranteed by law, must be prevented,” the program reads.

In the opinion of the Left Alliance, the reception of quota refugees should be increased significantly throughout the EU.

The program in the first theme, the party focuses on work and wealth.

“In Europe, we need a permanent transfer of power and wealth from the super-rich back to the people,” the party declares.

The party demands, among other things, that the EU must enact a directive making underemployment a crime throughout the entire Union.

Platform work should be regulated in such a way that work that actually fulfills the characteristics of an employment relationship is always equated with work performed in an employment relationship in terms of terms of employment.

“Unpaid internships must be banned at the EU level,” the program says.

The party would tax capital flows with a sufficiently high financial market tax. In the EU, according to the left-wing coalition, a union-wide wealth tax must be regulated.

It would address the unhealthy concentration of ownership and monopoly positions of the digital giants by tightening and clarifying the competition legislation.

In another in the main theme, the party demands an end to natural destruction and a fair and climate-resilient policy.

“Emission reductions must be implemented immediately throughout Europe.”

The EU's climate law must be developed in such a way that it sets not only an EU-level carbon neutrality goal, but also a legally binding carbon neutrality goal for each of its member states, the program reads.

EU funds should not be used to allow investments in the fossil economy or in objects that are in conflict with the EU's environmental goals or human rights.

The party would prevent the outsourcing of nature loss outside of Europe with regulation. It would prohibit structures that prevent the movement of production animals, such as cages or barns.

Third the main theme focuses on safety and equality.

According to the Left Alliance, the rise of the extreme right is one of the most serious threats to human rights, and that is why Europe needs a strong left as a counterforce.

The party demands that the union sets a minimum level of social and cultural rights that member countries must reach.

The gender perspective must be part of every phase of EU budget preparation, the program demands.

The party would reduce the right to vote in the European elections to 16 years of age.