Euro elections | HBL: Anna-Maja Henriksson is considering a candidacy in the European elections

Rkp's Chairman, Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson is considering candidacy in next spring's European elections, says Hufvudstadsbladet.

“I have to seriously consider the European elections both from Rkp's point of view and from my own point of view. However, I still don't have an answer to the question,” Henriksson commented on the matter to HBL.

Henriksson stated to HBL that he would announce his possible candidacy at the end of January.

Henriksson's from a personal point of view, the decision is influenced by the opinion of his family and loved ones.

From the Rkp's point of view, according to Henriksson, the party should do everything in order to keep its one seat in the EU Parliament.

Currently works as a member of the Rkp MEP Nils Torvaldswho has announced that he will no longer run for office in the next election.

Provided Henriksson runs for office in the European elections and is elected, it is unlikely that he would continue as chairman of Rkp. At least he could not continue as Minister of Education in this case, but the party should choose a new Minister of Education.