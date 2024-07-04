Euro elections | Explanation: Tiktok is dominated by one party, and it is not the Basic Finns

Euro elections|According to a recent report, the European election candidates of the fundamental Finns quickly fell behind the green-left in Tiktok.

Opposition party Sdp candidates’ Tiktok videos collected a total of almost 12 million views at the time of the European elections, according to a recent report by fact-checking service Faktabari and technology company Check First from the report.

Sdp’s wide visibility is largely explained by the MP known as Terapeutti-Ville Ville Merisen (sd) stable popularity of videos, the report states.

The Greens and the left-wing coalition are next in number of impressions, whose candidates, according to the report, collected about 8 million impressions for each party.

On average, the Tiktok videos of the candidates of the Left Alliance fared better than the videos of the Greens. The party’s candidates collected almost the same number of views with 337 videos as the Green candidates with 854 videos.

Known as the Tiktok expert party with their 3.5 million impressions, the candidates of basic Finns were far behind the Sdp, the Greens and the Left Alliance.

The report examined the visibility of the Tiktok videos of the Finnish European election candidates in the period between the presidential election and the European election from February 15 to June 9, 2024.

Tiktok visibility was not channeled into a significant electoral success, at least for the Sdp. The party’s 14.9 percent European election support was a disappointment for Sdp, and Merinen, who was successful in Tiktok statistics, came in second place with more than 30,000 votes.

On the other hand, the chairman of the left-wing coalition who collected a historic pot of almost 250,000 votes in the elections Lee Andersson (left) published only four Tiktok videos during his European election campaign, which collected a total of about 20,000 views.

According to the report, one in three of the Finnish European election candidates actively published Tiktok content during the elections. The most active Tiktok party in the elections was the Greens, with 17 of their 20 candidates using the service.

According to Tiktok, about 21 percent of Finns use the service. About half of 18-24-year-olds use Tiktok.

In the investigation it was also investigated which topics the candidates discussed spread the most on Tiktok, i.e. what kind of videos went viral, so to speak.

The most popular topics were cuts, poverty and unemployment and Petteri Orpon (kok) government. For example, about 18 percent of the videos about poverty and surgery went viral.

According to the investigation, a video dealing with several school shootings in Vantaa also went viral on Tiktok.

The weakest spread were videos that dealt with early voting, security and Ukraine, and entrepreneurship.

Although security policy and the war in Ukraine were a significant European election topic in traditional media, only about 3 percent of the candidates’ Tiktok videos on the topic went viral.

Tiktok videos that reached a significantly larger audience than the median number of views for each user were considered viral in the analysis. A tenth of all videos posted by the candidates were classified as viral.

Article updated on 4.7. 7:48 a.m.: Added information that, in addition to Faktabari, the technology company Check First participated in the survey.