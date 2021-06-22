A few minutes ago, the teams that advanced to the round of 16 of the Group D of the Eurocup. Selection of England Y Croatia They got their ticket to the next phase of the competition, while the team that ended up saying goodbye to the competition was Scotland. For its part, Czech Republic it was located in the third place as the best third with 4 units.
The set of England measured forces against the Czech Republic. In the 90 minutes, La Rosa’s team was lord and master of the match, only with slight sparks that came to surprise by the Czechs, although it did not happen to adults. The final score was 0-1, with a goal from Sterling. This is how the English took first place in the group with 7 units.
In their first game they beat 1-0 Croatia with a solo goal. In the second match they were due in the English Classic against Scotland, where the score was a tie at zero goals, tying the first place in the competition that they would end up reinforcing in the last commitment.
The second classified was the combined Croatia. Those commanded on the field by Luka Modric defeated Scotland by a score of 1-3, a team that lost all its matches except for last Friday’s draw against England. The Croats took second place in the group with 4 units.
In their debut in the contest they fell by the slightest difference against England. In the second match they drew 1-1 against the Czech Republic, compromising their move to the next round, however, the victory in the last match helped to position themselves as second.
The czech They started on the right foot by beating Scotland 2-0; for their second match, they drew 1-1 against Croatia, to close with a setback against the England team, which made it clear that they were the best team.
That was how those eliminated and who said goodbye to the contest was Scotland. The Scots said goodbye to the competition, losing in all their matches except for last Friday’s draw against the staunch rival, leaving 0-0 on the scoreboard.
