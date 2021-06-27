Thanks to a goal by Thorgan Hazard, Belgium defeated Portugal 1-0, this Sunday (27) in Seville (Spain), and guaranteed a place in the quarterfinals of the Euro Cup.

️ MATCH REPORT: Holders dethroned by Thorgan Hazard…#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

In the next phase of the continental competition, the Belgians will measure forces with Italy, next Friday (2) in Munich (Germany) from 16:00 (GMT).

With this result, the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo sees the end of his dream of achieving the second title in the main competition of national teams in the Old Continent.

Belgium’s winning goal came from Thorgan Hazard, the less famous brother of shirt 10 Eden Hazard. On minute 41, the shirt 16 landed a nice cross kick to overcome goalkeeper Rui Patrício.

Czech Republic advances

Also guaranteed their spot in the quarter-finals on Sunday was the Czech Republic, which beat the Netherlands 2-0 thanks to goals from Schick and Holes.

️ MATCH REPORT: Czechs shock Dutch to reach quarters…#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 27, 2021

The Czech Republic’s next commitment in the competition will be next Saturday (3), when they take Denmark, from 1pm, in Baku (Azerbaijan).

