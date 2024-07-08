The semi-finals of the two most important continental tournaments for national teams in the world are already set. However, many fans are calling for a repeat of the Euro quarter-final match that left the Germany out of the competition in a match against Spain.

The quarter-final match between the two most successful teams in the tournament did not disappoint. Spain and Germany went all out in what was, for many, an ‘early final’ between the two best teams up to that point. However, several refereeing decisions clouded Spain’s merit in advancing to the next round. For this reason, German fans launched a petition to the UEFA in which they intend for the match to be repeated.

Cucurella and Taylor, the responsible ones

Marc Cucurella who deflected a ball with his hand inside the area and which could have changed the course of the match. The other person responsible for them is obviously the referee of the match, Anthony Taylor. Among the actions that the Germans point out, one stands out:who deflected a ball with his hand inside the area and which could have changed the course of the match. The other person responsible for them is obviously the referee of the match, Anthony Taylor.

Cucurella deflected the ball shot by Jamal Musiala and prevented a possible goal. Faced with this, the British centre-back and the VAR did not intervene and declared the action as lawful. In response to this, UEFA clarified that it was not considered an infringement since the hand was going towards the defender’s body, but German fans continue to sign the petition that has already gathered 315,000 people.

The discontent is not only among the fans, as Julian Naggelsman also showed his dissatisfaction with the refereeing and referred to the intentionality that represents so many challenges for the referees. “I don’t want to talk too much about the penalty, but I want to take advantage of the situation to talk about football in general, even for others. It would be good if there was a guideline for intention (…) But when the ball is clearly going towards the goal and there is a handball, you can’t talk about intention” he declared after the match.

The request will have no effect on the pairings that will face each other in the semi-finals. Now, Spain is preparing to play against a France that struggled against Portugal in the quarter-finals. Luis de la Fuente’s team is looking to lift the trophy after 12 years of drought.