Euro Croatia has to recompose its euro coin: the winner of the design competition was plagiarized

Croatia is due to adopt the euro in 2023. The man who designed the euro coin had to withdraw from a race he had already had time to declare.

Croatian the designer of the first one-euro coin withdrew from the race after winning plagiarism allegations, Reuters reported on Monday.

Stjepan Pranjkovic was declared the winner of the design competition of the Central Bank of Croatia last Friday. In his winning proposal, there is one in the Croatian one-euro coin.

However, publications soon began circulating on social media in which Pranjković was allegedly plagiarized by a Scottish Photographer. Iain Leachin from the picture taken.

On Monday, Pranjković tended to give up his profit and his prize of 70,000 kunas, or about 9,300 euros.

Croatia is due to adopt the euro in early 2023.