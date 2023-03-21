Why are Euro 98 (and other premium petrols) so much more expensive than a liter of normal peut?

The petrolhead cannot escape it: refuel! And since most petrolheads have a petrol car, they have to fill up with petrol regularly. You often have the choice between an ordinary standard fuel (Euro 95 E10) and a premium fuel: Euro 98 E5. The first contains 10 percent ethanol, the second has a higher octane number and up to 5 percent ethanol (so it can also be considerably less!).

Previously you always paid less than a dime more for the expensive fuel. Then we’re talking about The Good Old Times. Even before corona and the war in Ukraine seriously disrupted things.

Euro 98 much more expensive

At the moment, the price of a liter of normal petrol (so Euro 95) is 1.92, according to United Consumers. That is the price on the highway at an A-brand gas station. That can of course be considerably cheaper if you find an unmanned pump afterwards. A suggested retail price of 2.08 applies to premium petrol.

You will undoubtedly have noticed that there are significant discounts for Euro 95, but not really for Euro 98. As a result, the price difference is easily 15 to 25 cents per liter. How did that happen? Bloomberg has the answer.

In any case, the aforementioned war in Ukraine is one reason. As a result, there is an energy crisis anyway. Russia was a major energy supplier in a very short time most of the economic ties between Europe and Russia (except Heineken, which is still doing excellent business there).

Another reason

Euro 98 is laborious to produce and there is relatively little demand for it. As a result, people produce less and that creates scarcity. That, in turn, reduces demand, as the price is too high for many to justify buying premium gasoline.

Then there is another reason. The fuel companies now have to develop the petrols much further for the American market. There have recently been new requirements for low-sulphur petrol. Fuel companies are therefore much busier to produce those petrols and that is (slightly) at the expense of our 98.

Now there are petrolheads who swear by petrol. Especially in old-timers and young-timers, the lack of ethanol is a victory for technology. In addition, there are also many tuned cars that (seem to) perform (slightly) better if there is 98 in it. So for them, 98 is still the only option, but it is getting more and more expensive in relative terms.

