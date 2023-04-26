Skoda has confirmed the future plans of Kodiaq and Superb, which will continue to be protagonists with the debut of their new generations expected next autumn. A different fate could instead befall a Fabia, officially at risk of being cut from the range of the Bohemian brand. And this was confirmed by the CEO of Skoda, Klaus Zellmer, who pointed the finger at the new Euro 7 regulations.

Euro 7 killers

“If the current draft relating to the new Euro 7 standards is confirmed in its current state it will not be possible for us to keep the Fabia for sale at a affordable price – the words of the number one of Skoda to the microphones of Autocar – We are talking about a price list which, for example in Great Britain, would start from 20,000 pounds (it is currently 18,600 pounds) or more. It is still a viable proposition for consumers? I do not believe”.

Costs too high

We recall that, if confirmed, the forthcoming Euro 7 rules will require the installation of a series of emissions reduction and monitoring technologies for any new car with internal combustion engine on the market starting from 2025: the goal is to reduce NOx emissions by 35% compared to the Euro 6 standard and reduce the particulate matter emitted by the exhaust by 13%. According to the EU Commission, promoter of these new regulations that it itself defines “convenient”the average cost per car for installing the above devices will be equal to 304 euros. A figure that, at least on the Skoda Fabia, would compromise the affordability factor on the market.

Contraindications

“We want to respect the climate, but if the current draft were to become reality by 2025 we would have to have a technology in cars that is either not yet developed or is so expensive that from a list price of 15,000 euros we will have to go to a price between 18,000 and 20,000 EUR Zellmer concluded. And that’s the problem: if you add so much cost to making a car, when are you going to sell it? you find it difficult. And so people prefer to keep their cars, older and more polluting, which is worse.