The Czech Republic has convened a meeting of the transport ministers of 12 European Union countries to discuss two fundamental issues: the new stringent Euro 7 standards and the stop on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in the Old Continent starting from 2035 . Two sensitive topics which the Czech government intends to discuss together with the transport ministers of Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain and Hungary, who for the moment have not yet communicated their adhesion to the meeting.

Euro 7, the debate is ready

As recalled by Reuters, the Czech Republic is among the European countries that more than many others have contested the new Euro 7 standards, judging them unrealistic and questioning the benefits they could bring on an environmental level. The meeting with the Ministers of Transport mentioned above is scheduled for March 13th: this was announced by the Czech Transport Minister Martin Kupka, who added on Twitter that the fundamental aspects relating to the common position in contrast to the Euro 7 measure will be discussed at the meeting and then negotiated for its modification.

The stop for petrol and diesel is also on the table

On the sidelines of this debate, the same ministers will also take stock of the situation on the stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035 in Europe. As mentioned, among the transport ministers invited to take part in this meeting there is also that of Germany, one of the countries that has pushed the hardest for the postponement to a later date of the decisive vote for the approval of the measure. The German government, as well as that of the Czech Republic, has called for synthetic fuels to be exempt from the ban after 2035: a position which has found growing support by other EU bloc countries, as reported by some European officials.