We told you how Carlos Tavares attacked the behavior of European policy towards the future of the automotive sector, arguing that the exemption granted to e-fuel even after 2035 it only adds confusion to the chaos. But the CEO of Stellantis also touched on other points during his chat to the microphones of Autocar, starting with the possibility that the Italian-French group builds a new Gigafactory in the UK.

Gigafactory in the UK?

A hypothesis that at the moment has not been categorically excluded, even if the Portuguese manager has made it known that the final decision is in the hands of “those who determine the size of the market”, therefore it does not depend solely and exclusively on Stellantis. For his part, Tavares said he was available to add more factories to the five Gigafactories already engaged by the group, but only if they arise in places that have access to green energy, that can enjoy affordable logistics costs, and that are not trapped by regulations on the procurement of raw materials.

Electric range

Decarbonization chapter. From this point of view, Tavares reiterated that the group is already making good progress in view of 2038, the year in which it has promised to become carbon neutral. Much will also depend on electric range that the brands of the Stellantis galaxy will offer on the market: in this sense, the Portuguese manager has announced that within the next year, half of the new Stellantis model portfolio will be made up of electric vehicles, but that the customers will decide whether this offer will be matched by the same demand, and therefore whether this will translate into 50% of electricity sales.

Euro 7 and investments

What is certain is that the investments that Stellantis is continuing to make in electrification are huge, and that over the years they will become more and more. Precisely for this reason, other areas of development in which the group is interested will be affected: for example, Tavares has announced that the company will continue to invest to be able to meet the new emissions regulations 7 eurosbut that will only take one minimum amount of resources due to the investment required to switch to electric vehicles. “Any resource, rare resource, that we would devote right now to Euro 7 standards would be to the detriment of electrification. Would that make sense? Or would that be a sign of hesitation?”he has declared.