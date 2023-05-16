On the occasion of the Automotive Dealer Day 2023 scheduled at Veronafiere until May 18th, this morning also took part Matthew Salvini, the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure. Among the many topics on which the leader of the League discussed with the associations Anfia, Federauto, Motus-E and Unrae there was also that of new Euro 7 legislationon which Italy could put a brake on at European level.

Italy says no

“It is a proposal clearly wrongand not even environmentally beneficial – Salvini began – We as Italy, together with France, the Czech Republic, Romania, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland and Hungary, have the numbers to block this operation. Now we are still a blocking minority, but we want to become the majority”.

Many builders agree

Salvini’s words actually echo the point of view of many car manufacturers: Stellantis has announced that it will invest a minimum amount of resources for Euro 7, Volkswagen has asked for time until 2026 instead of 2025 as currently foreseen, Skoda has complained about the potential cut of about 3,000 jobs if the new one were to be approved legislation, Iveco called it a stupid decision, and Renault is also convinced that the costs of this operation are greater than the benefits.

The EU Commission goes straight

For its part, however, the European Commission has stated that the Euro 7 rules are necessary to reduce harmful emissions and prevent a repeat of the Dieselgate scandal involving the Volkswagen Group. The intention of the Italian government and its allies at the European level is precisely that of block this legislative processand effectively prevent the approval of the tightening of vehicle emission limits for pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, from the middle of this decade.