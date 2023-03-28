By Christina Amann and Marie Mannes

BERLIN/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – European automakers are grappling with proposed emissions regulations which they argue are too expensive, hasty and unnecessary but which the European Commission says are necessary to curb harmful emissions and avoid a repeat of the car scandal. Dieselgate.

European Union countries and parliamentarians will this year negotiate the “Euro 7” proposals on stricter limits on emissions from cars – for diesel cars, but not gasoline – and from large trucks and buses, including nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.

The EU has progressively tightened the limits since the “Euro 1” in 1992.

The Commission’s proposal expands on emissions testing under real driving conditions (RDE) and adds continuous emissions testing through an on-board monitoring system.

Euro 7 will come into force in mid-2025 for cars and in mid-2027 for trucks and buses.

Executives including Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares say the rules are “useless” as automakers invest tens of billions of euros in electric vehicles (EVs) and begin phasing out fossil fuel cars.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) lobby group said Euro 7 would raise new car prices by 2,000 euros and an executive at Czech automaker Skoda said the Volkswagen unit would have to cut 3,000 jobs. Iveco Chief Executive Gerrit Marx called the proposals “simply stupid”.

The European Commission estimates that Euro 7 could increase car prices by up to 150 euros and truck and bus prices by 2,600 euros.

ACEA says Euro 7 pollutant reductions will be minimal. The Commission argues that they will be significant.

Mattias Johansson, Volvo Cars’ head of government affairs, told Reuters the 2025 deadline left “virtually no reasonable time” to make engine changes and lacked details on testing procedures. Volvo has committed to going all-electric by 2030.

Daimler Truck chief executive Martin Daum said the new emission sensors would require “big investments” and Alexander Vlaskamp, ​​chief executive of MAN, a Traton unit, estimates the Euro 7 will cost 1 billion euros.

Truck makers also complain that the emissions program comes at a time when they will face stricter CO2 limits from 2030 onwards.

“It’s accepted behavior of politicians in Brussels to criticize the car industry, because we deserve it” after Dieselgate, said Iveco’s Marx.

A Commission spokesman declined to comment on the executives’ remarks, but said the Euro 7 actual driving emissions tests are important because of “scandals in the past about cheating devices”.

In the Dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to having equipped around 11 million cars worldwide with software to cheat diesel emissions tests – costing the German automaker more than €32 billion in vehicle overhauls, fines and legal costs.

But not the entire auto industry is unhappy with Euro 7.

Vitesco Chief Executive Andreas Wolf said the powertrain (aka powertrain) supplier sees this as an opportunity.

“The schedule means stress for many companies,” he said. “But we are prepared for anything.”

Cummins believes Euro 7 “strikes a good balance between being rigorous, clear and enforceable,” said Pete Williams, the US engine maker’s head of technical compliance in Europe.

(Additional reporting by Nick Carey, Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume)