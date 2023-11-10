First reactions from the Italian scene after the new text was welcomed yesterday in the European Parliament on Euro 7 which provides for the postponement of the entry into force of the new regulation by at least two years for cars and at least four for heavy vehicles. Has cheered as expected the government for the outcome of the vote, but also the Italian production chain said it was satisfied with what happened yesterday.

Satisfied government

“The approved text is profoundly improved compared to the initial proposal of the EU Commission, and responds to a finally concrete, realistic, pragmatic vision repeatedly requested by Italy. Reason finally prevails over ideology“, commented Adolfo Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy. This was followed immediately by the words of another minister of the current Meloni-led government, that of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, who added: “The new text on Euro 7 is a good negotiation result, towards a realistic and credible transition. Now the big game, to which this government is firmly committed, concerns the possibility that biofuels are fully part of the indispensable path to reducing vehicle emissions”.

Anfia also rejoices

Satisfaction for the postponement of the entry into force of the new regulation also among the ranks of Anfia, which in Italy deals with protecting companies in the automotive supply chain. “We are convinced that the fruitful discussion of recent months has served to make many political decision-makers understand the complexity and in some cases irrationality of parts of the proposal made by the Commission – commented Roberto Vavassori, who is the president of Anfia – Our observations and proposals had this purpose, to trace another step in the transition path of our supply chain with an overall regulatory vision, so as not to risk slowing it down, but rather stimulate it in a pragmatic and rational way. We are confident that in the latest trilogue negotiations we can continue along this path.”

Postponement Euro 7

Everyone is therefore happy and contented in our country, for the postponement of a regulation which, we remind you, intervenes on the limits for exhaust gas emissions (intended not only as nitrogen oxides but also particulate matter, carbon monoxide and ammonia), on tire and brake emissions and on battery life . According to many, the times indicated on the initial proposal made by the EU Commission were technically unfeasiblewhich is why the postponement of the entry into force of this new legislation by a few years was welcomed in a more than positive manner.