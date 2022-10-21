The 2035 seems to be the fateful date that will mark the end of internal combustion engines: thereafter, if the current decisions are confirmed, it will no longer be possible to market petrol or diesel cars on the European market. The same fate will also touch the hybrid of all kinds, because they will only be admitted BEV carthat is purely electric.

Euro7 petrol and diesel, given, when will it come into force?

The entry into force of the regulations Euro 7 will happen at date of 2025: another very important step is awaited for the world of endothermic engines. The values ​​of polluting emissions for Euro 7, being defined in Brussels, are the subject of a bitter comparison between the European authorities and the manufacturers.

The new anti-pollution legislation requires the Manufacturers of emission standards at the limit of technological possibilities with high costs and above all uneconomical to adapt the engines of smaller displacementintended for the lower segments of the market.

The Euro 7 emissions legislation comes into force in 2025

But consider the current ones economic difficulties of the auto sector, according to the latest rumors the Euro 7 will have similar parameters to those currently in force with the legislation Euro 6. The official document will be published on November 9, 2022.

Euro 7 petrol and diesel engines

The first draft of the legislation Euro 7 for diesel and petrol engines it provided that the emission limit values ​​of the different combustion products (CO 2 NO x CO, etc.),

In 2025, Euro 7 imposes almost impossible limits on new combustion engines

as well as being much lower than the current one Euro 6dmust be respected in all conditions of usei.e. between wide ranges of temperatures and altitudes and in the case of use of trailers, roof boxes or other accessories that affect the mass or aerodynamic resistance of the vehicle.

Euro 7 ban on the sale of combustion cars

Obviously the manufacturers have made their voices heard. Frank Weberdevelopment manager of BMWstated that the Euro 7 regulationsas they are currently formulated, would serve the European authorities only a prohibit combustion enginesbut without assuming the responsibility to explicitly establish it by law.

Will the car of the future be electric only?

Manufacturers are pushing for an approach that provides for the coexistence of the two technologies, thanks also to the decarbonisation of the internal combustion engine that can be obtained with thehydrogen they e-fuel currently in development. This would constitute a valid compromise between the reduction of the environmental impact and the heavy industrial and employment repercussions that a transition to pure electric would have on the automotive sector in too short a time. The protests of the builders may have led to a partial backtrack, establishing parameters similar to the current Euro 6.

The transition to Euro 7 pushes the automotive industry more and more towards the electric

It remains to be noted that the sudden passage imposed by the policy towards the electric car is nothing more than “A brutal imposition from above”as defined by the CEO of the Stellantis group Carlos Tavares. In our country, currently, the National electricity grid it would not be able to provide the amount of energy needed to recharge millions of electric vehicles.

Switching to the imposed electric

Between now and 2035 they would be needed heavy interventions on energy infrastructureswith the adaptation and construction of new transformer stations for connecting the recharging points, the passage of new power lines and the adaptation of existing ones.

Only with the use of renewable energy is the electric car zero emissions

But to make the energy used by electric cars clean, we need to install numerous plants for the production of energy from renewable sources, without which the environmental benefits of electrification would risk remaining on paper. And in the light of the difficulties of the total transition to electric, the possibility of one comes forward Euro 7 standard more similar to the current Euro 6. The final document will be published on November 9, 2022.

