There European Commission has published its proposals for the Euro 7 legislation on the limits of emissions and particulate matter in transport. From the July 1, 2025 it replaces the current rules 6 euros in force since 2021. The new legislation, very stringent on diesel engineswhich must respect the same limits as nitrogen oxides of petrol cars, is applied to all types of motor vehicles, including electric cars, but also light and heavy commercial vehicles. Euro 7 also applies to emissions produced by brakes and come on tyres.

Euro 7 legislation

The new Euro 7 emission standards according to the European Commission they will guarantee much cleaner cars, vans, trucks and buses, in conditions of real guide. The proposal concerns emissions from tailpipes, as well as brakes and gods tyres. It also contributes to the achievement of the new stricter air quality standards proposed by the Commission on 26 October 2022, i.e. the Fit for 55 which has been banning thermal cars since 2035.

The Euro 7 legislation also applies to electric cars

All vehicles will have to comply with the new Euro 7 rules for a longer period. Compliance for cars and vans will be reviewed until these vehicles reach i 200,000 kilometres and 10 years of age. This doubles the durability requirements established by the Euro 6/VI standard (100,000 kilometers and 5 years of age). Similar increases will occur for buses and trucks.

The new rules also establish emission limits for previously unregulated pollutants, such as nitrous oxide emissions from heavy vehicles.

Euro 7 what does it include

The Euro 7 standard for cars and vans requires emissions of 35% lower NOx compared to the previous Euro 6 standard. On heavy vehicles, the reduction must be by 56%. Furthermore, particulate matter will have to be reduced, respectively, by 13% and 39%while a 27% cut.

Diesel cars with Euro 7 must comply with the same nitrogen oxide limits as petrol (60 mg/km)

Note that i diesel engines of cars with Euro 7 will have to respect the same limits as nitrogen oxides of petrol cars, that is 60 mg/km (with Euro 7 the value was 80 mg/km).

Euro 7 electric cars

There Euro 7 legislation must also be respected by battery electric vehicleswhich still cause brake pollution and microplastic from tires. By 2035, particles released into the atmosphere and onto the road from car brakes will have to go down 27%.

The Euro 7 regulation also applies to brakes and tyres

The new rules will also regulate the battery life installed in cars and vans in order to increase consumer confidence in electric vehicles. With the Euro 7 batteries a 5 years or 100,000km must have a SOH at least equal to80%, while after 8 years/160,000 kmthe charge cannot go below a SOH of 70%.

Euro 7 dates, when will it come into force?

For the moment, the process of the Euro 7 regulation is in the first stage, i.e. that of the proposal. In the intention of the European Commission, the Euro 7 regulation should enter into force from July 1, 2025 for new light vehicles and from July 1, 2027 for heavy vehicles.

When will Euro 7 come into force?

After the proposal, the new Euro 7 rules must be submitted to the community authorization process: it will be examined by the European Parliament and the European Council. Finally, in view of the adoption, they must follow the procedure of the Trilogue.

Euro 7 Italy against

L’Italy led by Meloni government is against the Euro 7 emissions directive. Our country together with the executives of France, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia has sent an official document in which it expresses its position contrary to the European directive. According to the eight countries, the limits of Euro 7 are excessive ambitious and unrealistic to achieve for the car manufacturers and therefore is likely to negatively impact investments of the sector already engaged in switch to electric vehicles.

Will the prices of cars increase with Euro 7?

Euro 7 will come into effect quite soon i.e. in 2025forcing the car manufacturers to a real one tour de force. Inevitably there will be new ones price increases of cars due to the higher cost of the technology dedicated to reducing emissions.

Euro 7 could lead to an increase in car price lists

Furthermore, the brands, by voice of theAcea (European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association) sound the alarm on the Euro 7 regulation: “The proposed implementation dates – July 2025 for cars and vans and July 2027 for HGVs they are not realistic, given the huge number of vehicle models and variants that need to be developed, engineered, tested and homologated before then. The Euro 7/VII standard therefore risks being very complex and costly”.

