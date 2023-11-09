Yet another twist on anti-pollution regulations: in the Eurochamber, on the Euro 7 dossier, the Ursula majority has just split in the Chamber, which supports the Commission and the presidency of the EP. The text, passed with 329 yes votes, 230 votes against and 41 abstentions, compared to the initial proposal provided for the postponement of the entry into force of the new regulation by at least two years for cars and at least four for heavy vehicles. Voting in favor were the Ecr, Ppe, and Renew groups in their almost entirety, and a good part of the Id group. The Socialists were split: the majority of the group, including the Dem delegation, voted against the text, therefore in favor of a more ambitious proposal.

What the law says

We remind you that the legislation intervenes on the limits for exhaust gas emissions (such as nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide and ammonia), on tire and brake emissions and on battery life. Thus for polluting emissions from cars, MEPs supported the levels proposed by the commission and proposed an additional division of emissions into three categories for light commercial vehicles based on their weight.

For exhaust gas emissions from buses and heavy vehicles, however, they have adopted more stringent limits than those proposed. And that’s not all: emissions will also have to be measured in the laboratory and in real driving conditions.

The EU strategy

The European Parliament, in fact, “intends to align the calculation methodologies and maximum EU thresholds for brake particle emissions and tire abrasion rates with international standards, currently being developed by the Economic Commission for the Europe of the United Nations”, specifies a note. Finally, the text provides for higher minimum battery life requirements for cars and vans than those proposed by the commission.

Parliament is now ready to start talks with EU governments to reach an agreement on the final form of the law. “We have successfully achieved – commented the rapporteur Alexandr Vondra – a balance between environmental objectives and the vital interests of producers. It would be counterproductive to implement environmental policies that harm both European industry and its citizens. Through our compromise, we serve the interests of all parties involved and move away from extreme positions.” But, all bets are off, there will be plenty of controversy.

On 10 November 2022, the commission proposed new rules on air pollutant emissions for combustion vehicles, regardless of the fuel used. Current emission limits apply to cars and vans (euro 6) and buses, lorries and other heavy vehicles (euro 6). The novelty of the Euro 7 proposal is that it also addresses non-exhaust emissions (microplastics from tires and brake particles) and includes requirements relating to battery life.

In adopting this text, the parliament responds to citizens’ expectations to promote the purchase of electric vehicles compliant with good battery life standards, to promote the spread of digital and electric infrastructures and to reduce the EU’s energy dependence on foreigners, as indicated in various proposals of the conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Minister Urso

The comment from the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso was immediate: “Finally, with the green light in the plenary session of the European Parliament on the new version of the Euro 7 regulation – he explains – reason prevails over ideology, a success for Italy . A clear and significant turning point. The proposal will now be discussed in the trilogue.” The new regulation, “at Italian request, allows us to safeguard the automotive supply chain, eliminating the most restrictive constraints for emissions and postponing the adoption of the new legislation, guaranteeing companies more time in the conversion of both light and heavy vehicles. The supply chain of ‘small volume’ producers, i.e. the high range typical of national production, and that of commercial vehicles is also protected. We are finally on the right path to combine sustainability objectives with the needs of the productive fabric and the social system”, explains the minister.

“The EP’s negotiating position is based on a profoundly improved text compared to the commission’s initial proposal, which responds to a concrete, realistic and pragmatic vision, along the lines of the Italian government and on which a majority of states had already joined in the competitiveness council . Today’s vote also confirms the consolidation of a new political majority in Europe which changes the arrangements on the ecological transition, thanks to the contribution of the ‘responsibility front’ led by Italy”.

Minister Salvini

Harsher, as usual, was Salvini, deputy prime minister of the Northern League and minister of Infrastructure and Transport: “Today in the European Parliament another victory of common sense for the united centre-right, which voted unitedly to reject some eco-madness on the Euro 7, beating the left. An important signal in view of next year’s vote: a new majority is possible.”

The thoughts of the car manufacturers

What about car manufacturers? That say? The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) acknowledges that the European Parliament has today voted for a more realistic approach to Euro 7, compared to what the European Commission proposed last year. However, explains the association, Euro 7 still has a high price and is placed in a very critical phase of the transformation of the sector. “Euro 7 represents a significant investment for vehicle manufacturers, which adds to the enormous decarbonisation efforts,” said Sigrid de Vries, director general of ACEA. “Moreover – he explains – it is part of an extraordinarily difficult geopolitical and economic context, characterized by a surge in energy prices, shortages in the supply chain, inflationary pressures and a delay in consumer demand. Europe needs a proportionate Euro 7 that balances environmental concerns and industrial competitiveness.”

“There is no doubt about the industry’s commitment to improving air quality. For this reason, the automotive industry has already invested significant resources in the latest Euro pollutant standards, Euro 6/VI,” explained de Vries. “These investments have paid off, given that today exhaust emissions are barely measurable.” Acea believes it makes sense to address the issue of brake and tire emissions with Euro 7, as these are also relevant for electric vehicles and will be the main source of polluting emissions on the road in the future. However, since the test methods for non-tailpipe emissions are completely new and untested, it is necessary to ensure the technical feasibility of these new targets.