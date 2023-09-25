New proposals are arriving to modify the Euro 7 regulation from Spaincurrently president of theEuropean Unionwho presented a proposal to revision with changes to the Euro 7 standard and postponement of effective dates. There proposal was approved from the Council of the European Union”Competitiveness“ of 25 September and defines the new position of the Council regarding the Euro 7 regulation, through significant changes to the first version version.

The general approach agreed today officially defines the Council’s position and gives the President of the European Council the mandate to start negotiations with the European Parliament to arrive at a definitive version of Euro 7. A less restrictive limits and a possible postponement significant for manufacturers in order to allow them to adapt to the new requirements.

Updates on Euro 7 for cars and vans

The Spanish proposal on Euro 7 during the European Council was also supported byItaly and from most countries, with only Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark in the minority and the Netherlands who abstained. There majority of Governments voted in favor of the proposal. The latter represents a compromise between the provisions of the European Commission and the requests of the automotive sector, as well as of some countries such as Italy And Francewho oppose regulations that could hasten the abandonment of internal combustion engines.

The European Council has approved the revision of the Euro 7 standard

The review includes a adjustment period longer than 24 months for cars and vans compared to the expected entry into force on July 1, 2025. Furthermore, a generic relaxation of the rules, as some delegations believe that the relationship between the necessary investments and the environmental benefits could be disproportionate. During the discussions, doubts arose about the development capacity and investments required, in addition to those already available used in electrificationand on the overall benefits of the proposed approach.

Euro 7 inspection for cars, vans and trucks

The proposed revision of Euro 7 is a compromise between the positions of the European Commission, which wanted to introduce more stringent emission limits, and the positions of some member states, which wanted to postpone the entry into force of the new legislation.

The revision proposal includes the following changes compared to the first formulation of Euro 7.

Postponement of the entry into force of the legislation: the European Commission’s proposal provides for the entry into force of the Euro 7 regulation on 1 July 2025 for cars and 1 July 2027 for trucks. The Spanish proposal postpones the entry into force of the legislation until July 1, 2027 for cars and more 1 July 2029 for trucks.

the European Commission’s proposal provides for the entry into force of the Euro 7 regulation on 1 July 2025 for cars and 1 July 2027 for trucks. The Spanish proposal postpones the entry into force of the legislation until for cars and more for trucks. Less stringent reductions in emissions: Euro 7 provides for a 30% reduction in NOx emissions for cars and 15% for trucks. The new proposal provides for a reduction of 20% of NOx emissions for cars and 10% for trucks.

Euro 7 provides for a 30% reduction in NOx emissions for cars and 15% for trucks. The new proposal provides for a reduction of of NOx emissions for cars and for trucks. Less stringent limits for particulate emissions: against Euro 7 values ​​equal to an emission limit of 2 mg/km for petrol cars and 1 mg/km for diesel cars, with the new proposal we are talking about a n particulate emission limit of 2.5 mg/km for petrol cars and 1.5 mg/km for diesel cars.

against Euro 7 values ​​equal to an emission limit of 2 mg/km for petrol cars and 1 mg/km for diesel cars, with the new proposal we are talking about a Brake emission particulates: for brakes, the proposal provides for an emission limit of 7 mg/km for them cars and vans and of 10 mg/km for buses and trucks.

for brakes, the proposal provides for an emission limit of for them and of for buses and trucks. Tire particulates: for tires the limit should be 1 mg/km for cars and vans and 2 mg/km for buses and trucks.

Euro 7 provides new particulate limits for brakes and tires compared to the Euro 6 regulation, which did not provide emission limits.

The new dates requested for the entry into force of the Euro 7 regulation include a postponement to the following:

Car: 1 July 2027 (instead of 2025)

1 July 2027 (instead of 2025) Truck: 1 July 2029 (instead of 2027)

A Euro 7 in line with Euro 6 is required

By voting in favor of the Spanish proposal, the European Council proposes to maintain the current tests and emission limits established in the standard Euro 6 for category vehicles M1 and N1 (private cars and vans) and to align the limits for particles of brakes and tire abrasion to the international standards of the UN Economic Commission for Europe. However, a better definition and specification of the functionality of the on-board emissions monitoring system is required, without compromising road safety.

The document establishes clear deadlines for the adoption of implementing acts by the Commission, ensuring clarity and legal certainty for economic operators. The acts will have to be adopted within 12 months from the date of entry into force of the regulation. The text also includes other provisions for different categories of vehicles.

Euro 7 limits are now more similar to Euro 6 limits

Furthermore, the new regulation represents an important innovation since it will concern cars for the first time, vans and heavy vehicles, all included in a single legal act. After the agreement within the Council, the compromise now becomes the basis for the so-called “Trilogue”a complex negotiation procedure involving the Council, the Commission and the European Parliament.

Euro 7 review, Mit: “passes the Italian line”

Representatives of the Italian institutions welcomed the Spanish revision proposal. In particular, after the vote, the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, led by Matteo Salvinithus commented on the decision of the European Council.

“Italy’s success in Europe, where the regulation Euro 7 has implemented our country’s concrete proposals which reconcile environmental protection and safeguarding European production without gifts to leading electric countries such as China.

The measure is significant because it puts the ideological positions of the European left in the minority, and it could be an important step in view of the future majority. The success on the automotive theme adds to another significant dossier, the one relating to the Brenner Pass with Commissioner Valean’s clear stance on the infringement procedure against Austria for unilateral bans.

Matteo Salvini, Italian Minister of Infrastructure and Transport

This is yet another confirmation – is underlined in the note – the reasonableness and solidity of the Italian requests, reiterated by Matteo Salvini also in the informal Council of EU Transport Ministers in Barcelona. What Valean proposed to the Board of Commissioners in July – it concludes – highlights once again the newfound international authority of our country and the ability of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Salvini to influence individual dossiers in Brussels”.

Euro 7 what else does it provide

The Euro 7 regulation, according to the first draft by the EU, will come into force from July 1, 2025 for new light vehicles and from 1 July 2027 for heavy vehicles. The Euro 7 standards provide stricter limits for exhaust emissions, but also from brakesand for the microplastics generated by tyres. These new provisions will apply to all vehicles, including those electrical. The main Euro 7 standards include:

Reduction of dust and microplastic emissions from brakes and tyres, also for electric vehicles. Longer life of catalysts and filters. More stringent pollution tests, with digital performance monitoring. Reduction of NOx, ammonia NH3, formaldehyde and particulate emissions. Longer battery life for battery-electric vehicles, electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Real emissions tests carried out on the road in different conditions for combustion vehicles.

