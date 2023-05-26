After the stop to the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035 has been the central topic at European level in the past months, a new topic related to the automotive industry has rekindled discussions in the Old Continent. This time, the new Euro 7 regulations, which should come into force in 2025, have ended up under the magnifying glass of public opinion. wider.

de Meo applauds Italy

Italy, for example, is at the forefront with a group of seven other countries, to the point of having sent a letter to the European Commission asking for a review of the regulatory process. To intervene again on the issue in these hours was the CEO of Renault, Luca de Meo, with the Italian manager who argued that the new Euro 7 regulations would represent a distraction for the automotive industry which is currently committed to electrification .

Euro 7, a distraction for electrification

As reported by Automotive News Europe, the number one of the Losanga would have thanked Italy for the position taken on the subject of the new standards. “They want to introduce a new regulation that distracts us from our mission to transform the industry”de Meo explained. “This would require investing a lot of money in things that have no future, so I hope the European Union revises its intentions.”

Also ACEA against Euro 7

De Meo is also the president of ACEA, the association that brings together European car brands and during an event held in Italy, he highlighted how the position taken by our country is fundamental to prevent Euro 7 from hindering the path of electrification of industry: “Italy has taken a very clear position on this and we thank it for its support.”