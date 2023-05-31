Not only Rome And Milanalso to Florence older diesel cars, i.e. vehicles, are prohibited from driving Euro 5 diesel registered from 2009 until 2011. The driving ban is in force from 1 June 2023, from Monday to Friday from 8.30 to 18.30.

Stop to Euro 5 diesel cars in Florence

Diesel cars also banned in Florence, which are forbidden to circulate starting from June 1, 2023. The ban concerns diesel vehicles (passenger cars and N1, N2, N3 freight transport) 5 euros (registered from 2009 to 2011), which can no longer circulate in the identified area, where a air quality detection unit.

A ban on access and transit is already in force in the affected area, from 0.00 to 24.00 from Monday to Sunday for cars and i Euro 0 petrol and diesel goods vehicles up to Euro 1as well as from 8:30 to 18:30 from Monday to Friday for the diesel vehicles up to Euro 4.

Green light instead at cars owned by residents and to those belonging to companies who have to carry out activities within the area affected by the prohibition.

The driving ban for diesel vehicles in Florence concerns the area within the outlined perimeter from the following roads:

Piazza della Libertà (traffic lanes in the direction of viale S. Lavagnini

Viale G. Matteotti and Viale G. Matteotti

Via P. Capponi included in the ban)

Via P. Capponi, piazza Donatello (lanes with direction via G. La Farina-via P. Capponi)

Via G. La Farina, Via dei Della Robbia

Via G. Bovio, via A. Scialoja

Via S. Ammirato

Via Cimabue

Via Fra’ G. Angelico

Viale Duca degli Abruzzi (direct lane in via dell’Agnolo, included in the prohibition)

Viale della Giovine Italia, via dell’Agnolo (included in the ban), via Santa Verdiana (included in the ban),

Piazza L. Ghiberti (included in the ban)

Via della Mattonaia section of piazza L. Ghiberti

Via GB Niccolini (included in the prohibition)

Via GB Niccolini, piazza M. D’Azeglio

Via G. Giusti, via Gino Capponi, via Venezia

Via L. Cherubini (section via Venezia – via G. Modena)

Via G. Modena (section via L. Cherubini – via A la Marmora)

Via La Marmora

Via Venice

Via Sant’Anna

Via San Gallo

Via delle Mantellate

Via Zara

Via Santa Reparata

Via XXVII Aprile

Piazza dell’Indipendenza (connection between via XXVII Aprile and via Ridolfi)

Via C. Ridolfi

Viale F. Strozzi

Viale S. Lavagnini (traffic lanes in the direction of Viale Strozzi-Piazza della Libertà included in the prohibition).

Derogation from the ban on the circulation of diesel cars in Florence

The Municipality has provided for exceptions to some categories of vehicles that are exempt from the ban on driving in the area established by the Municipal Administration:

vehicles used for scheduled public transport;

vehicles at the service of disabled people with the sticker required by the Highway Code;

vehicles used to transport people who go to health facilities to undergo medical examinations, therapies and scheduled analyzes in possession of the relative medical certification;

cars with driver over the age of 70 until May 31, 2024;

vehicles used for the urban hygiene service;

vehicles in service of the Police Forces, the Armed Forces, the Fire Brigade, the Civil Protection, as well as the vehicles in emergency and rescue service of the Public Assistance, Misericordie, the Italian Red Cross, equipped with the respective insignia;

vehicles at the service of disabled people with the sticker required by the Highway Code;

vehicles owned by the Local Health Authorities, vehicles of Volunteer Associations and Social Cooperatives affiliated with the Municipality of Florence or with other Public Bodies, which carry out social services aimed at the elderly and disabled and equipped with their respective signs and vehicles on medical duty;

vehicles belonging to companies that carry out public utility services on behalf of public administrations, urgent maintenance interventions on public infrastructures of essential services such as gas, water, electricity, telephony;

vehicles belonging to companies that carry out urgent maintenance work on the electrical, hydraulic, thermal and technological systems within the areas affected by the bans;

vehicles registered to local government entities that perform public utility services for the territory of the Municipality of Florence;

motorcycles and motor vehicles of historical and collectors’ interest envisaged by art. 60 of the new Highway Code;

vehicles used for particular or exceptional activities in possession of a specific authorization issued by the Municipal Police.

Exceptions to the ban concern cars owned by residents in the affected area

Other specific derogations concern cars and vehicles intended for freight transport N1, N2, N3 Euro 5 with diesel fuel registered up to 2011 (included):

vehicles with authorization for circulation in the ZTL Historic Center sectors A and B;

cars owned by residents in the area affected by the ban;

vehicles belonging to companies that have already entered into a contract for the purchase of new low-emission vehicles (Euro 6 or electric) and are awaiting delivery by the dealers, for a number of vehicles equal to those purchased and up to 31 May 2024 ;

vehicles belonging to companies that have to carry out activities, within the area affected by the prohibition, other than those on electrical, hydraulic, thermal and technological systems, subject to self-certification of the activity to be carried out and the destination address to be communicated in advance to the Administration , to be kept on board the vehicle and exhibited in the event of a stoppage.

