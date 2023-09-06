As the September 15, 2023 the date on which the blocking of data should come into force Euro 5 diesel in Piedmont , the actual introduction of the provision is getting further and further away. After weeks of debate and political skirmishes, in fact, we are moving towards a substantial suspension of this measure which, as announced by government sources, will be discussed in the Council of Ministers on Thursday 7 September 2023. “I am ready with a decree – he underlines Gilberto Pichetto Fratin Minister of the Environment and Energy Security – which provides for a series of actions to block the actions of the regional resolution and a resumption of the 2017 agreements, with a verification of the state of implementation and the time schedule of the new interventions starting from 2024″. As already anticipated, therefore, we are working on alternative measures to a total block, for Euro 5 diesel vehicles, which would have involved 76 Piedmontese municipalities including that of Turin until the April 15, 2024 .

political reactions

—

“I can announce that on the basis of the comparison in progress it is likely that as early as next week the blockade of these vehicles (Euro 5 diesel) can be avoided – he said Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, during a question time in the Chamber -. The commitment of the government and of Italy to protect the environment remains very firm”. In recent days the Piedmontese governor Albert Cirio he went to Rome to look for an alternative solution, shared with the government, to avoid the stoppage. “As is known, the Piedmont Region found itself forced to block the Euro 5 implement a choice resulting from a European infringement procedure – declared Cirio -. However, the government has opened up the possibility of reevaluating the measures put in place and proceeding with a technical analysis that takes into consideration the effective impact of alternative actions. We appreciate the sensitivity of the government and of the ministers Pichetto, Salvini and Fitto who have taken it upon themselves to work for a rapid solution”. He also spoke publicly on the matter Matthew Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport. “We are determined to defend the environment – said the leader of the League -, without ideological extremisms that do not improve air quality but worsen the conditions of hundreds of thousands of families and workers”.