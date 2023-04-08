Euro 24 Real Estate Development Company announced its contribution of 10 million dirhams in support of the “Endowment of a Billion Meals” campaign to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

The company pledged to provide the 10 million dirhams within five years to contribute to achieving the goals of the endowment fund for feeding food, providing a food safety net for the less fortunate groups in the world, and supporting international efforts to combat and eliminate hunger.

The campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation and coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, consolidates the leading position of the UAE in the areas of humanitarian work regionally and internationally, and embodies its unwavering commitment to its humanitarian role and extending a helping hand to help various communities, in all difficult humanitarian circumstances. and for the most needy groups around the world.

The founder and chairman of the board of directors of the Euro 24 Real Estate Development Company, Atef Rahman, said, “The campaign (Stopping a Billion Meals) is a new humanitarian message from the UAE to vulnerable and disadvantaged groups around the world, and the truest expression of its firm commitment to helping the poor and needy in dozens of countries.” And societies, which translates the values ​​of tolerance and giving in the UAE society, whose members are accustomed to racing to do good, especially during the month of Ramadan.

He added, “Our contribution to the largest endowment fund to feed food during Ramadan expresses our pride in the values ​​and originality of Emirati society, and our commitment to supporting the charitable and humanitarian initiatives launched by the UAE.” The campaign comes as a continuation of the previous food-feeding campaigns, which began in the holy month of Ramadan 2020 with a campaign of 10 million meals, and a campaign of 100 million meals in Ramadan 2021, in addition to “one billion meals” last Ramadan.