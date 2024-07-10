Rome – It will be England the opponent of the Spain in the final of Euro 2024, scheduled for Sunday 14 July in Berlin.

In the second semi-final, coach Southgate’s team beat 2-1 Holland comeback. In the first half, Xavi Simons scored for Holland in the 7th minute, England equalized with Kane from the penalty spot in the 18th minute. In the second half, the English winning goal was scored by Watkins in the 90th minute.

For England it is the second final consecutive at the European Championships, after the one lost three years ago at home against Italy on penalties. They will face Spain, who beat France 2-1 in the first semi-final.

Englishmen celebrate Kane’s goal (ap)

First half

A very fast paced match in Dortmund. Holland took the lead in the 6th minute with Simons who took the ball from Rice and almost skidded past a beaten Pickford. England equalised on a penalty after a dubious intervention by Dumfries on the usual Kane in the 13th minute, the VAR confirmed and Kane converted: 1-1, even though Verbruggen had guessed the low shot to the left, but didn’t get there. In the 22nd minute it was Foden who scared the Dutch goal but it was Dumfries who saved exactly on the line with Verbruggen already beaten. In the 29th minute a very dangerous header by Dumfries on a corner kick after Malen’s shot was deflected, the ball hit the crossbar. The English side tried Foden in the 31st minute but his shot hit the left post. An injury to Depay forced the Dutch player Veermanal to enter the field in the 34th minute. Three minutes of added time.

Second half

The second half begins with changes on both sides: Shaw in place of Trippier for England, Weghorst in place of Malen for Holland. But the two teams seem to have chosen caution compared to the explosive start of the first half. The first scare comes from the orange side with van Dijk who in the 64th minute, following a free kick, shoots a shot to the right saved by an athletic intervention by Pickford. Yellow card for Bellingham for a foul on De Vrij in the 71st minute. Holland moves along the wings in search of a cross, Gakpo does it, crosses it in, Simons shoots with his left foot with a central shot saved by Pickford. England scores on their only chance of the second half, Saka scores but Walker is offside and the score remains 1-1. Immediately afterwards Kane comes off for Watkins and the onus of attack remains on Bellingham. On the same occasion England brings Foden back to the bench for Palmer. A sudden flash from England on the counterattack decided the match in the 90th minute, Watkins with a dry low diagonal shot pierced Verbruggen and the Three Lions had the chance to take revenge for the European Championship lost in the final against Italy.