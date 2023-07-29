Genoa – The 10 cities designated by Italy the Euro 2032 they all stay on track. Including Genoa. AND the Ferraris restyling project goes ahead. This is what emerges on the day of the merger of the candidacy of Italy and Turkey for Euro 2032. UEFA will decide on the assignment on 10 October. With no other competitors, barring surprises, Italy will host the European Championship. Having to share with Turkey, however, there will no longer be 10 cities that will host the races.

Someone will stay out but for now Genoa and the others are all at stake. This was communicated yesterday by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, in an online meeting with mayors and councilors for sport. To represent Genoa, was the municipal councilor for Sport, Alessandra Bianchi. «President Gravina reassured us of his willingness to continue to involve all ten Italian cities in the project to host the European Championships in 2032, explaining to us that the deadline for presenting an executive project for restructuring the stadium is the end of 2026, with the commitment to start the works at the beginning of 2027», explains Bianchi. The deadline is March 30, 2027. «In October – adds Bianchi – we will have the response on the joint candidacy, and Gravina told us that we will all be called again to draw up an operational plan. Genoa’s candidacy remains standing». The basic idea is to designate 5 Italian and 5 Turkish cities as headquarters. But it is not excluded that a slight Italian majority is expected, however remodulating the number of matches hosted in the individual stadiums. And Ferraris, for example, could remain the site of the European Championships by hosting fewer than the 5 matches for the cities estimated.

Until 2026, the 10 cities will have the burden of carrying on the plant modernization projects already presented to the FIGC. The goal is to stimulate healthy competition that leads to the restructuring of the most important stadiums in Italy. The ball also passes to the Government which will have to establish how much and how to financially support the 10 projects with support and concessions also for those who will remain outside, as was already planned for Barbera di Palermo, identified as a “reserve”. On 4 April, the Ferraris restyling project (estimated cost of around 80 million) was presented to the FIGC by architect Hembert Penaranda and his studio, “Officina Architetti”, in synergy between the municipality of Genoa, Genoa, the Sampdoria and Luigi Ferraris Srl, the 50% owned by the two clubs that manage the stadium chaired by Matteo Sanna. But the idea was to carry out the project even without the Europeans. “We’ll see what happens, for sure we as a Municipality will go ahead – Bianchi confirms – because the Ferraris redevelopment project was already a commitment we made”. Shared will on the Genoa front with the firm intention of starting work in 2024, at the latest in 2025. On the Sampdoria front, ownership has changed in the meantime. Radrizzani is sensitive on the subject, in Leeds he had bought back Elland Road and on his arrival in Genoa with Manfredi he had expressed his intention to invest in Ferraris to the Municipality and Region but in the immediate future the club has more pressing priorities for recovery and it is foreseeable that the two clubs can update and discuss the issue from September onwards.