Genoa – There is still no official announcement but the dossier that the Football Federation will shortly send to UEFA for the candidacy to host Euro 2032 will also include Genoa. The Ferraris is therefore included in the list of 10 stadiums proposed for the 2032 continental event, Italy is played assignment with Turkey and the final decision will come in September.

At the moment, these are just rumors. the FIGC press release is expected in the next few hours. The Ferraris renovation project is signed by the architect Embert Penaranda, has the support of the Municipality of Genoa and the two city clubs, Genoa and Sampdoria.