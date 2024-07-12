Despite an injury sustained during the tumultuous celebrations following Spain’s victory over France in the Euro 2024Álvaro Morata returned to training with La Roja this Thursday.
His presence on the pitch gives reassurance about his availability for Sunday’s final against England. The image of his injury, which occurred after contact with a stewardess following La Roja’s victory over France in the semi-final of Euro 2024, had caused great concern in Spain. But the 31-year-old Atlético de Madrid striker already seems physically ready for this Sunday’s big European match in Berlin.
During the training, Morata He showed great determination, engaging in intense duels with star player Lamine Yamal and highlighting his undeniable technical qualities. An undisputed starter for Spain throughout the tournament, with the exception of a single group game, he already scored a crucial goal and contributed greatly to La Roja’s remarkable run to the final.
Spain is aiming for its fourth European Championship this Sunday against England, arriving as the big favourite to lift the trophy.
