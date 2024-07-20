Following their victory at Euro 2024, two Spanish players, Álvaro Morata and Rodri, are the subject of an investigation opened by UEFA.
Last Sunday, Spain were crowned European champions by beating England (2-1). It was a well-deserved final victory for La Roja, who had been the best team in the competition. Several days of celebration followed in Spain, where fans flocked to celebrate their heroes. However, UEFA opened an investigation against two European champions following the celebrations: Álvaro Morata and Rodri.
The reason for the investigation? The provocative chants of the two La Roja players:
“He’s Spanish, Gibraltar is Spanish,” the Spanish midfielder and striker were said to have chanted. The political situation between Gibraltar and Spain immediately provoked a reaction from the Gibraltarian Federation, which expressed its displeasure in a statement:
“The Gibraltar FA has noted the extremely provocative and insulting nature of the celebrations surrounding the Spanish men’s national team’s victory at Euro 2024,” the FA complained. A “possible breach of UEFA’s disciplinary regulations” is currently being examined, the European body said.
Why is there such a rivalry between Spain and Gibraltar? Gibraltar is located in the south of Spain. However, it has been considered a British overseas territory for almost 300 years. Spain has been trying for several years to turn Gibraltar into a completely Spanish territory. Without success, but enough to create tensions between the two populations.
