Gelsenkirchen, Germany.- Spain versus Italy It will be one of the best games of the Day 2 of UEFA EURO 2024. Both aim to qualify for 8th round after starting on a fixed course in this tournament.

The selections of Luis de la Fuente Castillo and Luciano Spalletti They were victorious in their first dispute against the representatives of Croatia (3-0) and Albania (2-1) to lead the B Group with three units.

Spainone of the nations that keeps a clean sheet, would come out with the same eleven to see themselves superior to Italy who polished certain aspects after conceding the fastest goal in the history of the Euro Cup at 23 seconds.

The Red Fury and the ‘Nazionale’ They will write a new story in this UEFA EURO 2024. To date, both teams have met eighteen times, of which Spain and Italy They have a balance of six wins, the rest ended in a draw.

Their last commitment dates back to June 15, 2023 in their participation in the UEFA Nations League, a duel that ended in the hands of the red team 2-1.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch Spain’s confrontation with Italy in week 2 of Euro 2024.

The Spain-Italy match will be played this Thursday, June 20, from the Veltins-Arena stadium, home of FC Schalke 04. The ball will be in play at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 12:00 p.m. from Culiacán).

