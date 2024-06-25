Dortmund, Germany.- The last week of the group stage at UEFA EURO 2024 is being played. In the next few hours the French National Team will take the stage against its counterpart Poland.

The home of Borussia Dortmund will be the epicenter of a duel with World Cup overtones despite the fact that Robert Lewandowski and company no longer aspire to the next round.

Even so, the team led by Michał Probierz will come out with everything to compete against the French National Team and can say goodbye to Euro 2024 with dignity.

On the other hand, the coach’s team, Didier Deschamps, will fight for qualification to the 8th round in addition to the leadership of Group D after drawing with the Netherlands (0-0) the previous week.

The greatest uncertainty is whether the figure of Kylián Mbappé will face the Whites and Reds, since he missed the duel against the ‘Clockwork Orange’ due to his nose injury that forces him to use a mask, which he continues to get used to according to to the French coach. .

The last time France played against Poland, the French won 3-1, in the Round of 8 phase of the recent Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the fight between France and Poland.

The France-Poland match will be played this Tuesday, June 25, from the Signal Iduna Park stadium at 10:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 9:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). You can find the broadcast on the Sky Sports signal.

