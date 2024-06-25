Dortmund, Germany.- The last week of the group stage at UEFA EURO 2024. In the next few hours the France national team will go on stage against her counterpart Poland.

The house of Borussia Dortmund will be the epicenter of a duel with World Cup overtones despite the fact that Robert Lewandowski and company no longer aspire to the next round.

Even so, the team led by Michael Probierz He will go out with everything to obtain his own revenge against the France national team and can say goodbye with dignity to the Euro 2024.

France will have a tough challenge against Poland

jam media

On the other hand, the selective technical, Didier Deschampswill fight for classification 8th round In addition to the leadership of Group D after matching with Netherlands (0-0)The last week.

Kylian Mbappé gets in the way of Poland’s defenders

jam media

Uncertainty remains the emergence of Kylian Mbappé, who is not certain to face the Whites and Reds due to his nose injury that forces him to use a mask, which he continues to get used to according to the French coach. .

The French figure, who has a five-year agreement with the real Madridstayed on the bench in front of the Netherlands in the date 2 and in this next dispute will be one’s own Didier Deschamps who will have the last word.

The last time France played against Poland the Blues took the victory 3-1, in the phase of 8th round of the recent Qatar World Cup 2022.

France celebrates Kylian Mbappé’s goal

jam media

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the fight between France and Poland.

The match France-Poland It will be played this Tuesday, June 25 from Signal Iduna Park stadium, at 10:00 a.m. (Mexico time), 9:00 a.m. (Culiacan time). You can find the broadcast on the Sky Sports signal.

