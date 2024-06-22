Cologne, Germany.- Crucial duel that the team of Belgium after being surprised by his similar Slovakia (1-0)in his debut in this EUFA EURO 2024.

The Belgian selective, who trains the technical, Domenico Todescohad not known defeat since his incredible elimination in the group stage of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The Red Devils They were damaged at the premiere of the Euro 2024mainly the Forward, Romelu Lukakufor invalidating his pair of goals, one for offside and the other for a handball prior to scoring.

Belgium everything is played for everything in this second date before Romania that gave a coup of authority in its premiere against Ukraine (3-0), to be provisional leader of the Group E for best goal difference.

The national team of Belgium is, at the moment, the only one that does not add points in that sector after the beginning of week two, which Ukraine breathed again after reversing the score against Slovakia (1-2) yesterday (Friday).

Therefore, victory is key for Red Devilsotherwise the ghosts of the world past will be doing their thing in this continental competition.

Before the opening whistle, on our Debate website we will tell you when, where, at what time and on what channel to watch the clash between Belgium and Romania as part of the Day 2 of the UEFA Euro 2024.

The match Belgium-Romania will be played this Saturday, June 22, from Rhein Energie stadium from the city of Cologne and with a capacity for 50,374 spectators.

The ball will be in play when the clock strikes 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time). You can tune in to the broadcast on Sly Sports.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK for their best products.