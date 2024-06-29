Can Spain become European champions again? The record holder for Euro wins had an impeccable performance in the group stage, but he is not the favorite for Opta’s AI.
Spain made a big impression during the group stage of Euro 2024. The Spaniards leave the group stage with nine points out of a possible nine, three wins out of a possible three and no goals conceded. They are the only team in this case and La Roja logically rank as the favourites for the experts.
The supercomputer states that the Iberian team now has a 17.17% chance of winning the Euro Cup. This is the second best total in artificial intelligence behind that of England.
To make it to the end of this Euro, Spain will have to be particularly brave. They will face Georgia in the round of 16 and will then probably have to face Germany, the hosts of the competition.
Luis de la Fuente’s men could face Portugal or France in the semi-finals before a probable final against England or Italy. A hell of a programme.
