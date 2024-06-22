Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo beats Turkey with a clear 3-0 and secures the pass for the round of 16 of Euro 2024 one round early. With this success, Roberto Martinez’s team is first in group F full score with 6 points and therefore unattainable from the Czech Republic and Georgia stopped at 1. All in all, a painless defeat for Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey, which remains second in the group with 3 points and will be able to play for qualification on the last day against the Czechs, being able to count on two useful results available.

The first half was all Portuguese, although at the start it was Turkey who became dangerous with Aktürkoglu who was unable to return Çelik’s cross into the net from close range. Then as the minutes passed, Martinez’s team became masters of the pitch and created goal-scoring opportunities over and over again. Lusitani took the lead in the 21st minute with a goal from Bernardo Silva, who did well to beat the goalkeeper with a first-time left-footed shot from the center of the area following a cross from the left by Nuno Mendes deflected by Akaydin. The second was doubled in the 28th minute thanks to a sensational own goal by Samet Akaydin, who in an attempt to pass the ball to the goalkeeper caught him outside the posts and sent it into the net despite a desperate recovery attempt by Çelik. At the end of the half Montella’s team tried to raise the center of gravity, but Portugal managed the ball without too many problems, actually trying to create further dangers from the flanks.

In the Once again, Turkey tries to push with greater determination to reopen the match with a goal, but in this way lends itself to Portugal's deadly counterattacks. It is no coincidence that in the 55th minute it was again the Portuguese side who found the 3-0 goal with Bruno Fernandes depositing an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo into the empty net, which was shot behind the Turkish defence.

The curtain call with the fan

