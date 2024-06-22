Portugal beats Turkey 3-0 in the match valid for the second day of Group F of Euro 2024. The success in the match in Dortmund allows the Portuguese team to gain 6 points and qualify for the round of 16 with a competitive match. advance. Turkey coached by Montella remains at 3 in the ranking closed by Georgia and the Czech Republic with 1 point.

Portugal closes the matter in the first half hour. In the 21st minute, Bernardo Silva hits the ball with his left foot past Bayindir to make it 1-0. The second goal came in the 28th minute due to the disaster created by Akaydin: the defender did not realize that goalkeeper Bayindir was outside the posts and with a ramshackle back pass he scored the own goal which made it 2-0. The trio was served in the 55th minute. Cristiano Ronaldo, alone in front of Bayindir, offers Bruno Fernandes the ball to put in the goal: 3-0 and game over. The last full half hour of the match is pure academics, with only the repeated invasions of the pitch on the scoresheet: in the end there will be 3.