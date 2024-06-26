The group stage of the Euro Cup is over and those classified for the round of 16 have already been defined. Turkey and the Czech Republic faced each other for the last date of group F and a draw was enough for the Turks to advance to the round.

The Czech Republic fought until the end for a result that would put them in the next phase of Euro 2024. However, a red card, added to significant injuries, did not allow them to achieve the feat.

Türkiye did its homework against the Czech Republic

A draw was enough for Turkey to qualify for the next round and it was the result they went looking for. In a match in which the Czech Republic came out looking for victory, Turkey knew how to control it and ended up winning and ending its rival’s hopes of advancing to the next round.

The first goal came from the hand of Çalhanoğlu, figure of the Turkish team in the 51st minute after the rival was weakened in the 20th minute due to a red card against Antonín Barak.

However, the Czechs did not give up and tied the match 15 minutes later with the hand of Tomáš Souček. Now, although they had one less and everything to lose, they continued looking to turn the game around until the final minutes.

Turkey did not shine despite having one more in much of the match and the Czech Republic failed to come back despite having tried to do so on several occasions. The final blow came from Türkiye in the 4th minute of added time at the end of the game. Cenk Tosun He took a shot with his right foot and ratified the white star team’s classification to the second round.