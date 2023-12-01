Euro 2024, tough group for Italy

In the splendid setting of the Elbe Philharmonic in Hamburg where the groups of the next European championship were drawn, Luciano Spalletti’s reigning European champion Italy ends up in a difficult group, Group B with Spain, Croatia and Albania. Euro 2024 will begin on June 14 with Germany-Scotland in Munich, with the group stage finishing on June 26; the round of 16 will be played from 29 June to 2 July, the quarter-finals on 5 and 6 July, the semi-finals on 9 and 10 July while the final will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 14 July.

Italy will debut in Dortmund against Albania. Here are all the groups and cities where they will play the races. Group A (Cologne and Stuttgart stadiums and opening match in Munich): Germany, Hungary, Scotland, Switzerland. Group B (Hamburg, Berlin, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig stadiums): Spain, Albania, Croatia, Italy. Group C (Cologne, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Munich, Stuttgart stadiums): England, Denmark, Slovenia, Serbia. Group D (Hamburg, Berlin, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Leipzig stadiums): France, Austria, Holland, play offs. Group E (Cologne, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart stadiums): Belgium, Romania, Slovakia, play offs. Group F (Hamburg, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig stadiums): Portugal, Turkey, Czech Republic, play offs.

