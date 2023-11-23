The qualifying phase for Euro 2024 that will be held next summer in Germany has come to an end, and we already know 21 of the 24 participants who will be in the competition. 20 of them qualified by being first or second in their group in the qualifying phase, Germany, as host of the tournament, was already qualified automatically, and the remaining three places will be decided in a play-off.
This morning the draw for the play-off play-offs took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
The repechage is made up of three routes (A, B and C) of four teams each. Two semifinals will be played on each route and the teams that win each semifinal will play for a ticket in a final. The winners of each of the three routes will be the three teams that will get their place for Euro 2024.
Route A: Poland, Estonia, Wales and Finland
Route B: Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine and Iceland
Route C: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece and Kazakhstan
Route A
Poland vs Estonia
Wales vs Finland
Route B
Israel vs Iceland
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Ukraine
Route C
Georgia vs Luzembourg
Wales vs Kazakhstan
When is the play-off play-off for Euro 2024 played?
The playoff for the Euro 2024 Playoffs will be played from March 21 to 26, all in a single match.
Which teams are qualified for Euro 2024?
In the absence of the play-off being played, the 21 teams qualified for the German Euro 2024 are:
– Germany (Host)
– France
– Belgium
– Portugal
– Spain
– Scotland
– Türkiye
– Austria
– England
– Hungary
– Slovakia
– Albania
– Denmark
– Slovenia
– Netherlands
– Romania
– Swiss
-Serbia
– Italy
– Czech Republic
– Croatia
