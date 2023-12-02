Uefa held the draw for Euro 2024 this Saturday, which will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

UEFA will distribute a total of 331 million euros among the teams participating in the tournament, in which The maximum prize that the champion can achieve will be €28.25 million if they also win the three group stage matches.

The opening match of the tournament will be between the local team, Germany, against Scotland, on June 14. Italy, the defending champion of the tournament, was placed in a very tough group, B, along with Spain, Croatia and Albania.

This is how the groups of the Euro 2024 were

Group A

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Swiss

B Group

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

Poland-Wales-Finland-Estonia playoff winner

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

Winner of the Israel-Bosnia-Ukraine-Iceland playoff

Group F

Austria

Winner of the Georgia-Greece-Kazakhstan-Luxembourg playoff

Portugal

Czech Republic

Repechages

Path A: Poland – Estonia and Wales – Finland, semi-finals on March 21, final on March 26

Route B: Israel – Iceland and Bosnia – Ukraine, semi-finals on March 21, final on March 26

Track C: Georgia – Luxembourg and Greece – Kazakhstan, semi-finals on March 21, final on March 26

