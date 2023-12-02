Uefa held the draw for Euro 2024 this Saturday, which will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14.
UEFA will distribute a total of 331 million euros among the teams participating in the tournament, in which The maximum prize that the champion can achieve will be €28.25 million if they also win the three group stage matches.
The opening match of the tournament will be between the local team, Germany, against Scotland, on June 14. Italy, the defending champion of the tournament, was placed in a very tough group, B, along with Spain, Croatia and Albania.
ITALY EURO 2020 CHAMPION (played in 2021)
This is how the groups of the Euro 2024 were
Group A
Germany
Scotland
Hungary
Swiss
B Group
Spain
Croatia
Italy
Albania
Group C
Slovenia
Denmark
Serbia
England
Group D
Poland-Wales-Finland-Estonia playoff winner
Netherlands
Austria
France
Group E
Belgium
Slovakia
Romania
Winner of the Israel-Bosnia-Ukraine-Iceland playoff
Group F
Austria
Winner of the Georgia-Greece-Kazakhstan-Luxembourg playoff
Portugal
Czech Republic
Repechages
Path A: Poland – Estonia and Wales – Finland, semi-finals on March 21, final on March 26
Route B: Israel – Iceland and Bosnia – Ukraine, semi-finals on March 21, final on March 26
Track C: Georgia – Luxembourg and Greece – Kazakhstan, semi-finals on March 21, final on March 26
