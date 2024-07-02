The round of 16 of the Euro 2024 came to an end this Tuesday with the exciting duel between Türkiye and Austria at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. Eight teams are still in the race to win the coveted continental title and the quarter-finals are a sight to behold.

Germany vs. Spain

There will be exciting duels that will take place from this Friday. The host team of the EurocupGermany, will face the complicated Spainwho has been surprising everyone with their football and is making steady progress.

The German national team is under pressure to win the title at home after a drought of almost 30 years. The Germans have only won the cup three times, the last time being in 1996.

The cast led by the DT Julian Nagelsmann comes from beating the Danish team 2-0 at the stadium Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Spainwhich generated many doubts before the start of the tournament, has managed to win over its fans after the overwhelming group stage it played and its 4-1 victory over Georgia in the round of 16.

Portugal vs. France

On the same side of the road, Spain and Germany will meet France and Portugal at the Volksparkstadion stadium in the port of Hamburg. The highlight of the tie will be the face-to-face between Kylian Mbappé against his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French, who have a top-notch team, have reached this stage after eliminating Belgium 1-0, but they are still failing to produce the kind of football that would captivate French fans who expect more from a team full of stars.

Portugal will go into Friday’s game with the disadvantage of having played extra time against Slovenia after a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and a victory on penalties. The Portuguese feel the gruelling European schedule in their legs and against the Slovenians they looked very exhausted.

England vs. Switzerland

On the other side of the draw, the selected teams from England and Switzerland, two teams with very different realities and pressures. The English and their DT Gareth Southgate He is showered with criticism, while the Swiss are showered with praise.

England They suffered more than expected against Slovakia and could have equalised in the last play of the match after a miraculous goal from their saviour Jude Bellingham. In extra time they had fewer problems and won 2-1 thanks to a goal from Harry Kane.

Swiss They are having a dream come true, they convincingly eliminated champions Italy 2-0 and will play at the Merkur Spiel Arena in Düsseldorf without the pressure of being the favourite to reach the semi-finals of the European Championship.

Netherlands vs. Türkiye

The quarter-final phase will be closed by the match between Netherlands and Türkiyea duel with little attention, but which promises to be exciting after the great campaign of the Turks.

Netherlands, which raised some doubts in the group stage, crushed Romania 3-0 and achieved the morale boost it needed to face the final stretch of the Euro Cup.

For its part, Türkiye They are coming off a dramatic 2-1 win over the surprising Austria at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and are looking to make history by matching the semi-finals they reached in 2008.

Euro Cup quarter-finals schedule

Friday, July 5th

Spain vs. Germany, 11 am Disney+ TV.

Portugal vs. France, 2 pm TV on ESPN and Disney+.

Saturday July 6th

England vs. Switzerland, 11am Disney+ TV.

Netherlands vs. Türkiye, 2 p.m. TV on ESPN and Disney+.

